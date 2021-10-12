Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $2.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. 26,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.