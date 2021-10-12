Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $25.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.71 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 502,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.