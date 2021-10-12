Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $580.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.96 million to $598.60 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 351,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

