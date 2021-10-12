Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $580.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.96 million to $598.60 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group stock traded down $9.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 351,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
