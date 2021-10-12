Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after buying an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

