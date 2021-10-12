Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.13). ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ATN International stock remained flat at $$45.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 32,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $717.53 million, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

