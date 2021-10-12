Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

