Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce $330.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.23 million and the lowest is $328.10 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.72.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

