Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. NETGEAR posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR remained flat at $$32.99 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,938. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.