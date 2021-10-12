Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,701,414.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 928,806 shares of company stock worth $50,101,018. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.27.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

