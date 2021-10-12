Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $936.32 Million

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $936.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 9,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,272. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

