Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

Aptiv stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.