Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atotech (NYSE:ATC) to Hold

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

ATC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 653,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,914. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $26,404,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

