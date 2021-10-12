Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of CONE opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,894.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

