Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

