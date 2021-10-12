Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Hold

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. Analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

