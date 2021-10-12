Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) to Hold

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.01. 70,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.74 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

