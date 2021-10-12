Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

