Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 358,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,832. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.