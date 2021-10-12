Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $25.66 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

