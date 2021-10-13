$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 47.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

Q2 stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,085. Q2 has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

