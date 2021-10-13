$0.03 EPS Expected for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 65.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $30,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

YY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,661. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.