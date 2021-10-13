$0.04 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Switch reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,590 shares of company stock worth $26,519,125 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

