$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 618,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

