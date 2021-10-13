$0.35 EPS Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $499.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.