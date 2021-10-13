$0.48 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

FHB stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

