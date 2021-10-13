$0.50 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

