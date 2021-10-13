-$0.55 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Euronav reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

