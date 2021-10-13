$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334. The company has a market cap of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

