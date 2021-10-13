$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,163. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

