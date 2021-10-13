$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. 153,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

