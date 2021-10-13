1,018 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $667,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. 2,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.