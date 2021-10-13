10,340 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

