10,431 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $440.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

