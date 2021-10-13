11,067 Shares in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA GYLD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

