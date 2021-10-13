1,158 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

