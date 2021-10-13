$12.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings of $12.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.91 to $14.55. Cable One posted earnings of $10.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $53.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.43 to $57.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $59.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.85 to $64.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

CABO opened at $1,729.97 on Wednesday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,960.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,874.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

