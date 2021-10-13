$122.90 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $122.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.91 million and the highest is $128.41 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $55.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $471.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $613.55 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

