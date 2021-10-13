13,581 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

