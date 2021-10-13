137,885 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 205,587 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 255,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

