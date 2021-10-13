13,946 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

