$161.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $161.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.16 million and the lowest is $160.60 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $158.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $663.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.80 million to $669.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $821.63 million, with estimates ranging from $811.70 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

