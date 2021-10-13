16,658 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after buying an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $24,383,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 238,709 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

