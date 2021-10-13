180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Down 1.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 274,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,462,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.