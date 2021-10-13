180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 533.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 671,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 565,048 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 422.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 446.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,457,000 after buying an additional 3,467,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 412.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 62,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 284.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,554,000 after buying an additional 2,756,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

