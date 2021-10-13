180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The AES by 700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The AES by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The AES by 44.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The AES by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $9,122,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

