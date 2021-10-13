180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 82,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,327.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 144,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

