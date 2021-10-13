199,998 Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.56% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

