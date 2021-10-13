$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.81. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.