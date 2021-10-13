$2.01 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

