200,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 2.38% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCAQ. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Shares of SCAQ opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

